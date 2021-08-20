Update 1.06 has arrived for Hunter’s Arena: Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PlayStation 5, this update is version 1.060.000. This update adds cross-platform parties between PlayStation and PC players. It also includes a wide array of balance adjustments and other improvements. Here’s everything new with Hunter’s Arena: Legends update 1.06.

Hunter’s Arena: Legends Update 1.06 Patch Notes

Party Making Between PC and PlayStation At last, you will be able to add and invite friends from different platforms. You will be able to compete with each other in Tag match or fight together in Trio mode.

Balance Adjustments Dalgi “Spectral Dash” cooldown has increased. “Dark Storm” damage has decreased. Sandy “Focused Strike” damage has decreased. Mir “Dragon Tornado” damage has increased. Ara “Dissonance” projectile speed has increased. “Illusion Overture” projectile speed has increased. “Illusion Overture” second phase activates faster. Gyeonjo Fixed being able to use basic attack or Martial arts while using “Force Barrier” Jun “Death Embrace” Super Armor activates when launching towards enemy. Mumyung “Shadow Blade” range has increased. “Shadow Slash” range has increased. “Vanish” activates faster and maintains invisibility while running.

Other Adjustments Delay after drinking potion has decreased. Guard’s motion delay has been removed. However, you cannot use guard in the middle of a basic attack or skill. Super Skill can be activated during quickstep. Tag buff has been removed.

Bug Fixes and System Updates Displaying cooldown for Tag while not having any available characters to switch with has been fixed. UI/Text has been updated. Mumyung’s “Shadow Clone” tracking invisible players has been fixed.

Announcement Regarding Team Up and Stream Sniping We are aware of certain players who decide team up or stream snipe in matches. We take such matter seriously and will not tolerate such behavior to affect our players. We have created 「report-teaming-streamingsniping」 channel on our official Discord so please utilize this channel to report players who make the game less enjoyable for everyone. Below is how we will handle players who are caught teaming up or stream sniping in matches: 1st time: 3 day Ban 2nd time: 7 day Ban 3rd time: 30 day Ban 4th time: Permanent Ban To restrain players from teaming up or stream sniping, we would need an evidence such as video clips to look into submitted reports. Please utilize death cams to provide us with video clips as evidence. In a Battle Royale genre, we understand that teaming up could be utilized as a strategical choice at times. However, we will not tolerate intentional teaming deriving from pre-communication between players. We want Hunter’s Arena to be equally enjoyable and fair for all of our players. We promise to provide a fair gameplay experience with your help and our players.



Hunter’s Arena: Legends is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5.