Many quests in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity require you to turn in specific materials, and the Anything But Bugs mission asks for Bladed Rhino Beetles. The mission also requires Rugged Rhino Beetles and Energetic Rhino Beetles, but the Bladed variety is the hardest to find. You’ll need to complete this mission if you want to open the South Akkala stable. Here’s where to find Bladed Rhino Beetles in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Bladed Rhino Beetles Location

Bladed Rhino Beetles can be found during certain missions. The best missions to find them are “The Battle of Hyrule Field” and “Road to the Ancient Lab,” which are unlocked very early in the game. The Battle of Hyrule Field is your best bet because there are fewer items in the loot pool there, making the chances of finding the beetles a bit higher.

In The Battle of Hyrule Field mission, there is a Bokoblin skull cave in the southern region of the map. If you open the chest inside the cave, you have a chance of receiving beetles. If you do not get the beetles from the best, let the enemies kill you and restart the process from the beginning. After enough tries, you should eventually amass enough beetles. It helps to play on Very Hard difficulty so the enemies can kill you much easier, and you’ll get more rewards from the chest as well on higher difficulty levels.

You can also check Road to the Ancient Lab, which has a Bokoblin skull cave in the western region of the map. Just find the chest inside and let the enemies kill you if you don’t receive any beetles. This level has a much lower chance of dropping the beetles because there is a wider range of items to earn in general in this area, but it’s an alternative you can try if The Battle of Hyrule Field isn’t working out for you.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available now for Nintendo Switch.