Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity: How to Get Wood

Out of the many resources in Age of Calamity, this is one you’ll be needing in vast quantities, so we’ll be looking at how to get wood in Hyrule Warrior: Age of Calamity. Again, this resource is one that you’ll be needing by the hundreds for some of the simplest of upgrades in the game, but luckily it’s rather easy to get once you know how.

How to Get Wood

You can get wood in this game through the very simple method of cutting down trees. Yes I know it sounds a bit simple but that’s all there is to it. So when you see a tree in any of the game’s missions just attack it and you’ll get a piece of wood. The rate is one piece of wood per fallen tree so you’ll need to do a lot of cutting to reach those resource requirements. Luckily nearly every single map in the game has trees in incredibly vast quantity, meaning that you can quickly accumulate a lot of this stuff in a short time span.

Gathering it Quickly

Since almost every map in the game has an ample amount of trees in it, how you gather up this stuff mainly comes down to preference at the end of the day. However, there are some guidelines that can help you gather this stuff faster. Number one, make sure you’re using a character with a high travel speed so that you can cut down trees as fast as possible. Some good characters for this would be Riju and Zelda with her new weapon from the recent DLC wave. Second, find a mission you can comfortably do really quickly that has a decent number of trees in it, the actual mission doesn’t matter as much since you can choose practically any of them as long as it’s not an indoor one. What matters is how quickly you can go through the map, cut down all of the trees, and then complete the mission.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available now on Nintendo Switch.