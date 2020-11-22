Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is 99% combat, so you’re going to want to know how to heal when you inevitably take damage during a fight. Early in the game, your characters don’t have too many hearts, so a few swipes from a Moblin or other powerful enemy can be especially threatening. Even later in the game when you acquire additional hearts, the game starts throwing stronger foes at you to compensate. Healing is a crucial part of the experience, and it can keep you alive during tough boss battles. Here’s how to heal in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

How to Heal in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

To heal in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, hold the L button and press B. This will use any healing items you have in your inventory to restore your hearts.

You can replenish your healing stock by picking up apples during a battle. Enemies sometimes drop apples when defeated, and you’ll have a much better chance of finding them if you defeat powerful foes like Moblins and Wizzrobes. You can only carry a certain amount of healing items at once, so be sure to constantly top off your health bar so you can pick up any apples you happen to come across during a mission.

Unlike The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, food does not heal you. You can still cook various meals using ingredients procured during missions and quests, but food only gives you buffs in Age of Calamity. Certain meals increase your damage, for example, while others will increase your XP gain.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available now for Nintendo Switch.