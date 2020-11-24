Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – How to Unlock Great Fairies

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has several secret characters to unlock, and the Great Fairies are a playable character in the game. There are multiple Great Fairies, but each of them is combined into one playable character that utilizes each of their different attacks. They’re one of the most unusual characters in the Age of Calamity roster, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less powerful than the rest. You have to complete a series of quests to unlock them, but they’re not too complicated to finish.

How to Unlock Great Fairies in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

The Great Fairies can be unlocked as early as chapter 4. Once you finish the first mission of chapter 4, a new quest will appear in the Gerudo region called “Offering Help on the Road.” This quest requires a hefty sum of 4,500 rupees, but it opens up three additional missions upon completion. The first of which is “Fairy Fountain: Desert Sands” located in the Gerudo region, followed by “Fairy Fountain: Deep Snows” in the Hebra region and “Fairy Fountain: Grassy Plains” in the Central Hyrule Region. These quests involve combat against powerful enemies, but at least you don’t have to pay any more rupees.

Once these three missions are over with, a fourth and final mission called “Fairy Fountain: Battlefield” will appear in the Akkala region of the map. After completing this mission, the Great Fairies will be unlocked as a playable character.

If you’re having trouble scrounging up enough rupees to start these missions, check out our Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity rupee farming guide. Try cooking Dubious Food if you have the recipe unlocked, as this will double your rupee gain in exchange for a small reduction of your maximum health. You can also repeatedly run side missions like “Hair-Width Trial” to quickly earn more money.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is now available on Nintendo Switch.