Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Rupee Farming Guide – Best Ways to Make Money Fast

Like most games, you can run into money problems in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity fairly easily. Later in the game, you’ll have more rupees than you’ll know what to do with, but during the story, you might find yourself at a rupee deficit. Spending your money on gear and leveling up your characters can burn quite a hole in your pocket. Not to worry, however, because there’s an incredibly easy way to farm rupees that only requires a little bit of grinding. It’s very easy to do once you get the hang of it, and all you need is some time to dedicate.

Best Rupee Farming Strategies in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Other than replaying missions and completing optional challenges, there is one end all be all way to farm rupees in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. It’s an optional mission that’s unlocked very early in the game, and there’s a way to supplement your rupee gain even further too.

Hair Width Trial

The Hair-Width Trial is unlocked very early in the game. It’s a challenge that has a recommended level of 15, and you can find it just southwest of Hyrule Castle to the east of Hyrule Ridge. It requires you to take out a large group of Bokoblins, but the mission ends if you take a single hit. Thankfully, it’s much easier than it sounds.

Once you get a solid route, you can complete this mission in under a minute. With a time like that, you’ll net around 700 rupees each completion, which can add up to 30,000-40,000 rupees per hour if you sit there and run it over and over again. If you come back later in the game, however, this mission has the potential to reward even more money thanks to a certain special item.

Dubious Food

Dubious Food returns from Breath of the Wild, only it has a very different purpose in Age of Calamity. It’s unlocked by completing a cooking mission in the Lanayru region called “Extreme Survival Cuisine,” which unlocks during Chapter 5.

When eaten before a mission, Dubious Food increases your rupee gain by 100% but reduces your maximum health by 20%. Eating this before main missions will help you save up more money throughout the story, but it’s even more useful when running the Hair-Width Trial. Enemies in the Hair-Width Trial kill you in one hit, so eating Dubious Food for that mission really doesn’t have any downsides. This is hands down the best way to earn money in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, letting you amass tens of thousands of rupees with ease.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available now on Nintendo Switch