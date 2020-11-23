Terrako, the tiny guardian in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, is actually a playable character that you can unlock. Unlocking Terrako is a post-game quest, so you won’t be able to play as him during the story. The quest is a bit of a grind, but completing it puts you on the path to unlocking one of the game’s other secret characters. Despite his small size, Terrako packs quite a punch and is a surprisingly capable fighter able to stand shoulder to shoulder with Link, Zelda, and the Champions in battle. Here’s how to unlock Terrako in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

How to Unlock Terrako in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

To unlock Terrako, you must first finish the main story in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. After the credits roll, a new mission called “Terrako’s Return” will become available. This mission requires you to collect 50 Terrako Components which can be obtained as rewards for other missions and challenges. Each mission typically only rewards a handful of components, so you’ll have to grind for a bit before you can scrounge up enough parts. After getting enough, you can turn in the mission and view Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity’s secret ending.

After the credits roll a second time in the secret ending, Terrako, Guardian of Time, will be unlocked as a playable character. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has a few additional secret characters that are not unlocked through normal progression. These characters include the Great Fairies, Monk Maz Koshia, and even Calamity Ganon himself. You can unlock the Great Fairies and Monk Maz Koshia during the story, but Calamity Ganon cannot be unlocked until you first repair Terrako.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available now on Nintendo Switch.