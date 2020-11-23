Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Mighty Thistle and Armoranth Location

Materials can be hard to find in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and Mighty Thistle and Amroranth are two rare resources that are needed to complete an early game mission called “A Feast of Greens.” This cooking quest requires five Hyrule Herb, five Mighty Thistle, and five Armoranth, but two of these materials are much more difficult to find than the rest. Thankfully, there are easy ways to farm Mighty Thistle and Armoranth, but you may have to replay missions multiple times in order to secure the drops you need.

Where to Find Mighty Thistle and Armoranth in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Both Mighty Thistle and Armoranth can be found in the mission “The Battle of Hyrule Field.” They have a chance to appear whenever you cut grass, but many other materials like Crickets and Lizards can be acquired by cutting grass as well, so you may have trouble getting the desired items to drop. Mighty Thistle and Armoranth have low drop rates, so you might have to replay the mission a few times to get the required amount.

Thankfully, there’s a lot of grass in Hyrule Field, so there are plenty of opportunities to find the necessary materials. Link and Impa are your best bet for the most efficient grass cutting. Link’s sword has a long reach, and some of his special moves like his spin attack are great for chopping down large areas of grass. Impa, on the other hand, has a very high attack speed, so she can cut more quickly than Link can.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available now on Nintendo Switch.