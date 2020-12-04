When you first start playing Immortals Fenyx Rising, you may be surprised to find out that you can’t sprint. Sprinting is something we’ve come to expect in basically every video game, and being stuck without it, especially in an open-world game like this, isn’t that fun. Thankfully, you can eventually unlock the ability to sprint in Immortals Fenyx Rising, and you get it very early in the game. Here’s how to sprint in Immortals Fenyx Rising.

How to Sprint in Immortals Fenyx Rising

To sprint in Immortals Fenyx Rising, hold the Square/X button. However, you cannot sprint until you recover the Wing Piece in the Blurry Vision quest. This quest occurs within the first hour of the game, so you will unlock the ability to sprint very early on unless you decide to start exploring early. Sprinting consumes stamina, so you will not be able to run long distances unless you gather Zeus’s Lightning Bolts from Vaults of Tartaros to upgrade Fenyx’s total stamina pool.

There are quite a few things to find in the Clashing Rocks region before completing the prologue chapter of the game, but you should probably ignore the side content until you get the ability to sprint and glide. Once you obtain all of the abilities in the Clashing Rocks region, you will be able to get around much faster and the rest of the world will open up.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.