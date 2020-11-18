Immortals: Fenyx Rising Update 1.01 – Full Patch Notes

Immortals: Fenyx Rising drops in two weeks, but there is already an update available for Ubisoft’s charming open-world adventure. The light-hearted Greek mythological title, previously known as Gods & Monsters, has received a pre-release patch on PS4 weighing in at 2.4GB.

The short list of changes revolve around general bug fixes and improvements, as you might expect such a patch to do to prepare a game for launch. This is likely the day one patch buyers will be instructed to install prior to launching the game, assuming not additional updates appear between now and next month’s release.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising Patch 1.01 Notes

Implemented some “quality-of-life” and usability improvement features

Improved performance and stability

Miscellaneous bug fixes and gameplay adjustments

Immortals: Fenyx Rising will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna on December 3rd. *catches breath*