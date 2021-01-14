Update 1.10 has arrived for Immortals Fenyx Rising, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update mainly adds support for the upcoming DLC that will be released soon, but there are also many bug fixes and stability improvements in this update. If you’re playing on PlayStation 5, there’s now DualSense haptic feedback support on certain actions. A save game corruption bug has been fixed on Xbox Series X, and a few minor issues with multi-monitor support have been addressed for PC players. Here’s everything new with Immortals Fenyx Rising update 1.10.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Update 1.10 Patch Notes

Highlights Added support for the upcoming DLC content “A New God” Multiple localization fixes. Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Activities Fixed the issue when (REDACTED) stops fighting you in the Zeus Throne region main story fight. [Photomode] Fixed multiple issues when having more than 50 photos. [Photomode] Friend photos are now prioritized on the map and correctly identified. Fixed an issue where gameplay elements disappear after fast-traveling. Fixed an issue where the Fenyx would get stuck after fast-traveling.

Gameplay Fixed an issue when the player would get stuck behind an invisible wall after looting a chest In dungeons. Fixed an issue where customizing the “Dodge” action button would affect the “Sprint” action button and vice-versa on a controller. Adjusted the “Look, No Hands” obtention to be only in vaults as described. Fixed the “Galewind” bow behavior to fit its first perk description.

User Interface Visual Customization now stay applied when switching weapon or armor.

Graphics Guided arrow can now be seen from farther away.

System [XBOX Series X] Fixed a save game corruption over very long play sessions. [PC] Multi-monitors and special aspect ratio UI fixes. [PC] Resolved the audio cut-off when leaving a menu or entering a cutscene. [PC] Locked Target Switch now work when using the mouse and Keyboard control scheme. [PS5] Haptic Feedback added to various combat action.



Immortals Fenyx Rising is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Ubisoft forum.

- This article was updated on:January 14th, 2021