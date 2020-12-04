Immortals Fenyx Rising Lyre Solutions: All Big Lyre Songs

Immortals Fenyx Rising has all sorts of challenges to uncover, but the Lyre songs are some of the most interesting puzzles in the game. Each region of the Golden Isle has a big lyre that you can play songs on, and playing specific tunes will net you sweet rewards. You can find corresponding small Lyres throughout the world, but you can just input the solutions listed in this guide below if you’re not the exploring type. Playing the right combination of notes will reward you with Coins of Charon that you can use to upgrade your abilities. Here are all the Lyre song solutions in Immortals Fenyx Rising.

All Lyre Solutions in Immortals Fenyx Rising

These solutions have the strings listed in numerical order. The big Lyres have four strings, with the farthest left string being 1 and the farthest right string being 4. Basically, the strings are in order from 1234. Play the strings of the Big Lyres according to the following patterns to earn rewards.

Clashing Rocks

2-4-1

4-3-4-1

3-1-2-4-4

Valley of Eternal Spring

4-2-1-4-2

3-2-3-1-4

2-4-1-3

1-3-2-4-2-1

Forgelands

1-4-1-3

3-2-1

1-3-2-3

War’s Den

3-1-1-2-4-3

2-1-3-2-3-4

1-1-4-2-3

2-3-1-4-2-4

Grove of Kleos

2-4-1

1-4-3

2-1-3-4

King’s Peak

2-2-4-2-3

3-4-4-2-3

1-4-2-3

You don’t have to find the small Lyres before you can play the notes at the big Lyre, so you can just play all of the patterns back to back when you come across a big Lyre to get all the Coins of Charon. The big Lyres also serve as fast travel points, so you can quickly warp back to the ones you’ve already been to and use this guide to play any tunes you may have missed on your first visit.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.