Among Us has taken the Internet by storm, quickly becoming one of the most watched games on Twitch, but is the game coming to Nintendo Switch? At the time of writing, Among Us is only available on PC and mobile devices, with the PC version on Steam costing $5 and the iOS/Android versions being free to download. Even though the game can run on just about any computer or phone, there are many Nintendo Switch owners who would love to play the game on Nintendo’s handheld hybrid. A port hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but here’s everything we know about Among Us on Nintendo Switch.

Is Among Us Coming to Nintendo Switch?

There isn’t any official confirmation regarding a Nintendo Switch version of Among Us, but the developers have stated that they’re open to bringing the game to other platforms. In a recent Twitch stream developer Forest Willard said a console port “is something we’re starting to talk about, but we’d have to write a system for quick comms… for randoms.”

Player communication is the main roadblock preventing the game from releasing on other platforms like Nintendo Switch. Among Us actually has no built-in voice chat functionality, which is surprising given the game’s dependence on communication. Right now, players have to use third-party voice chat services like Skype or Discord for voice chat or the in-game text functionality for text chat. Neither option would work well on consoles, which is why a console port hasn’t been announced yet. There would have to be a new method of quick communication like a ping system in order for the game to work on consoles.

Among Us Nintendo Switch Release Date

There is no release date for the Nintendo Switch version of Among Us. Among Us 2 is more likely to land on Nintendo’s console because it is currently in active development. The developers are toying with the idea of bringing the sequel to Nintendo Switch, but the game probably won’t release until late 2021. A Switch port of the current version of Among Us is very unlikely.