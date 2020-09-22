Among Us has quickly become one of the most popular multiplayer games of the year, but is it coming to Xbox? Right now, the game is currently only available on PC via Steam and on mobile devices. The PC version costs $5 while the iOS/Android version is free to download. The game can run on just about any computer or phone, but there are a ton of Xbox owners who would love to get in on the fun. The game isn’t officially confirmed for the console yet, but here’s everything we know about Among Us on Xbox.

Is Among Us Coming to Xbox?

There isn’t any official confirmation regarding an Xbox version of Among Us, but the developers have stated they are open to the idea of bringing the game to additional platforms. In a recent Twitch stream developer Forest Willard said a console port “is something we’re starting to talk about, but we’d have to write a system for quick comms… for randoms.”

Player communication is the primary roadblock preventing Among Us from hitting other platforms like Xbox. Despite the game being so heavily dependent on communication, it actually doesn’t have built-in voice chat functionality. Players currently must choose between the in-game text chat or a third-party voice chat service like Discord or Skype. Neither option would work well on consoles, which is why a console port has not been announced. A new method of communication would have to be implemented for the game to work with a controller.

Among Us Xbox Release Date

There is currently no release date for the Xbox version of Among Us. The game’s sequel is more likely to land on Microsoft’s console because it is currently in active development. Inner Sloth has expressed interest in bringing Among Us 2 to Xbox, but that game probably won’t release until late 2021. A console port of the current version of Among Us is highly unlikely.

- This article was updated on:September 22nd, 2020