Is Baka Mitai (Dame Da Ne) In Like A Dragon: Ishin!?

While the Yakuza series has blossomed in the west, one particular song pushed its popularity through the roof, thanks to social media apps such as Tik Tok. While some fans of this track may not even know the origin of the song, Baka Mitai is a ballad crooned by Kiryu Kazama during the Karaoke mini-game in Yakuza 0, and people can’t get enough of it.

Enough so that people are even asking if it will be in the newest entry, Like A Dragon: Ishin!. While this title may be set hundreds of years before the events of Yakuza 0, fans are hoping to have the chance to belt some tunes with Sakamoto Ryoma, and that this track has made it into the game. Let’s find out if old fans will have another reason to look forward to this remake.

Is Baka Mitai In Like A Dragon: Ishin!?

Originally hinted at during one of the reveal trailers, it seems that fans of this particular track are in luck for a few different reasons. Not only is Baka Mitai in Like A Dragon: Ishin!, it has been remixed and remade to match the new period, but it will be the first time we get a chance to see this in true 4K resolution.

While that last point may be more of a joke than anything, players that were drawn into the franchise by this hypnotic song will be glad to see that it has made a return once more for players to enjoy. While the franchise normally doesn’t reuse tracks when it comes to these titles, the more Baka Mitai we can have in our lives, the better. Let’s hope that Judgement also makes a return in this title, as well.

Players looking forward to the wild and wacky world of Like A Dragon: Ishin! may be curious as to what the Trooper Cards may offer them, and who is joining the fray in this retelling of Edo period Japan. Get ready to see what may have kickstarted the Tojo Clan and what events could have changed the future of this game!

Like A Dragon: Ishin! will be available on February 21, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023