Is Brotato Coming To Nintendo Switch?

If you’re looking for the perfect game to take on your next road trip, Brotato could fill that spot. Featuring fast-paced gameplay and a low entry price, this little rouge-lite adventure is stealing the hearts of gamers around the world. Featuring fast-paced gameplay and an adorable protagonist, you’ll need to ensure that your fingers are quick and your reflexes are even faster if you’re hoping to survive the onslaught of enemies hoping to mash you.

Games like this are a perfect fit for portable play, and you may be wondering if Brotato is making its way to the Nintendo Switch anytime soon. While it’s currently playable on the Steam Deck, console players are hoping to get their hands on this title in the near future. Will you be able to find this on Nintendo’s hybrid console in the future, or are you bound to be stuck to your PC and Steam Deck?

Will Brotato Come To Nintendo Switch?

Currently, this title is available on PC, but not on any home console. With the constant updates that this title is receiving, due to being in early access, the developers may need time before they are able to bring it to your console of choice. This also includes the Nintendo Switch, as there are currently no plans to migrate away from its PC roots. As it stands currently, none of Blobfish‘s other games have made their way to consoles, so we still may not find this adventure anywhere else.

With the surge of popularity that this specific potato-themed title has seen, however, that may change. Garnished with a large following due to streaming platforms like Twitch, Brotato has seen more success than any of this developer’s previous titles. This could mean that console ports will be on their way in the future, but there is currently no news about this making its way off of your PC in the near future.

Coop not currently planned, mobile yes probably — Blobfish (@blobfishdev) October 10, 2022

However, there could be hope in the future for those that play on Mobile Devices. The developer has mentioned that they are hoping to bring this spud-filled adventure to mobile after its full release. This could bode well for home consoles, but we will just need to keep our eyes peeled on the title as it sprouts further along in development. This gives you time to perfect your build before you can take it on the go with your favorite Nintendo system.

Brotato is available now on PC.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022