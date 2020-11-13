Is Destiny 2 Beyond Light on Nintendo Switch

Destiny 2 Beyond Light is the latest expansion to release for Bungie’s popular looter-shooter, and once again Nintendo Switch fans want to know if the company has finally ported the game over to the even more popular handheld. Well, I can’t fault Switch fans for their optimism, especially in this day and age where bad news seems to occur more often than good. Which, speaking of bad news . . . .

Destiny 2 Beyond Light is not on the Nintendo Switch.

That’s right Nintendo fans, Bungie still has not ported Destiny 2 to the Switch. I know some of you were hoping for a stealth drop, akin to an eleventh hour Nintendo Direct launch, but that is simply not the case. Destiny 2 Beyond Light is only on Xbox One, Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5, and PC. Oh, and it’s on Stadia, for all three of you in the audience still using Google’s cloud-gaming service.

In theory, Switch fans who love them some Destiny 2 can get their portable fix via Stadia, but they’d have to subscribe to Stadia Pro to access the game. Destiny 2 Beyond Light is also on Xbox Game Pass (though not for PC), which means Project xCloud streaming is supported for the title on Android devices. Thanks to Destiny 2’s seamless cross-save functionality, Switch fans who happen to own an Xbox can play it there with their subscription, and in a way enjoy a portable experience if their Wi-Fi and cell signal are strong enough. It’s not as ideal as a native Switch port, but it may scratch that itch.

The chances of Destiny 2 Beyond Light (or any portion of Destiny 2) being ported to the Switch are low. Bungie is an independent developer now, and they’ve got their hands full supporting the game on the handful of platforms it’s currently on. That, and there’s little chance they could get it to run on Nintendo’s portable without making heavy sacrifices that would negatively affect how the game plays and feels. Destiny 2 has been through a lot of ups and downs (largely downs), but it’s outstanding gunplay keeps people invested in the game. The Nintendo Switch just can’t handle Destiny 2, though a potential Switch Pro could in theory. We’ll have to wait until next year to see what Nintendo’s been not-so-subtly teasing, but maybe we’ll get lucky and I can write a positive version of this article for a change.

- This article was updated on:November 13th, 2020