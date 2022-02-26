Is Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

With the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen finally happening, fans of Bungie’s ambitious and much-loved shooter have a wealth of new content to explore. However, fans that have gotten their hands on the series through the likes of Xbox Game Pass have had it pretty easy, with not only the Free-To-Play content added, but all of the subsequent expansion packs that have followed suit.

With The Witch Queen joining the fray, or will gamers on the monthly service need to shell out some additional cash to get in on the action? Find out here where we let you know if The Witch Queen is, in fact, joining Xbox Game Pass.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – What is it?

Destiny 2 has made quite a path of redemption for itself. Starting as a fully-priced title, the game lost steam quickly and reverted into a Free-To-Play title, where it has seen much success. After releasing 3 other major content updates, Forsaken, Shadowkeep, and Beyond Light, they’ve added in quite a lot of extra story for those that are hungry to dive deep into the lore of the series, while refining their game into one that is much beloved now.

However, The Witch Queen is one of their largest expansions yet, and players are eager to sink their teeth into the meat of the new content. Players on the Xbox Game Pass service have received all other expansions, but when The Witch Queen launched, it was nowhere to be found.

It seems, as of writing, that this content expansion is not going to be arriving on Game Pass anytime soon, as the players have been gifted a large swarth of content, and Bungie wants to tantalize them with the purchase of his new content. While this may come as a surprise, they’ve done some revamping to their DLC system in the past. When a new expansion is released, all previous expansions are free to all involved, so with the release of The Witch Queen, the other 3 expansions are now free to players that did not purchase them in the past.

There may be more expansions, as Destiny 2 is planned to be a 10+ year game for Bungie, so there may be a time that Destiny 2 is free to Xbox Game Pass players. However, upon release, that time is unfortunately not now, so gamers excited to get into the new content will have to shell out $39.99 to access it, which long-time fans may see no issues with.

Our own Noah Nelson loved the time that he spent with the expansion, stating “Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is the next chapter in an already exhilarating game, a chapter that in and of itself reiterates and expands on the existing excellence of the core game.” That alone is enough to get more than a few excited about trying out this new chapter in the series.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.