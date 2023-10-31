Is Don’t Scream Coming to Consoles? PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Switch Release Dates Explained

Image: Joure & Joe

Don’t Scream is a game released on October 27, 2023, where you’re put into a forest to brave jump scares for 18 minutes with the goal being not to scream.

With this spooky gimmick, players wonder if Don’t Scream will release for PS4, PS5, Xbox, or the Nintendo Switch console.

With the game blowing up on social media as the spooky season hits its apex, players will want to tap into this to spook their friends and family. The game’s main requirement is a microphone to play and a device that can handle Unreal Engine 5.

Don’t Scream Console Release Date

There is no current information on a Don’t Scream console release date, but as this is a developing story, this information can change quickly. For now, it remains a PC exclusive. However, the mandatory use of microphones in the gameplay can make things tricky, especially for players on Xbox, PS4, and Switch who don’t have built-in chat capabilities like the PS5 does.

While Don’t Scream is not currently on PS4, PS5, Xbox, or Switch, it’s available in Early Access through Steam on PC. This means that, with enough support from an already large player base on PC, it can ignite hope such as it did for VR and console players of Phasmophobia.

While console players might be let down by this information, the game is currently available to purchase for $10 USD, discounted to $8.99, and for streamers, this is a perfect scare-fest to share with your audiences.

Is Don’t Scream Worth It?

A game with the sole purpose of creating tangible, audible terror in its players is the essence of a fun, intense horror game. It might lack the sophisticated trappings of a AAA horror game like Alan Wake 2, but it taps into the energy of what many people want in horror games. There’s unpredictability, and the potential to create memorable scares that are different each time you play.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2023