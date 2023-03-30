Is Dredge on Xbox Game Pass? Answered

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Dredge, an amazing single-player fishing adventure game, comes out of nowhere and has many players pleasantly surprised at how complex and fun the gameplay is! As this game gains more popularity, Xbox players will wonder whether the game is on Game Pass or will be coming to the subscription service at some point. Read on to find out whether or not you can enjoy this fishing adventure on Game Pass instead of purchasing Dredge at the total price.

Can You Play Dredge on Xbox Game Pass?

At the time of writing, it is unfortunate to inform our readers that Dredge is not on Game Pass. That is bad news, but the good news is that the game is listed for only 24.99 US dollars instead of the standard game price these days of $60. So although it is not on Game Pass currently, it won’t damage the wallet as much as other video games on the market.

The price is well worth what players will be getting as Dredge can take up to 14 hours to beat, which is longer or about the same length as recent games released. To put things into perspective, the recently released Resident Evil 4 Remake is about 16 hours to complete and is a full-priced game—so the fact that Dredge is just two hours short of this for half price is a huge win.

There is still a possibility that we will see Dredge hit Xbox Game Pass in the future, but there is no guarantee. We know that Xbox has been pushing to add as many titles to their subscription service in the past couple of months, as we have seen MLB The Show 23 added, as well as CIV 6. So it’s not outrageous to think that we will see Dredge added to the service as well, but we will have to wait and see.

