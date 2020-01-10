Is Escape From Tarkov Coming to Steam?

Escape From Tarkov has been dominating the Twitch scene recently, but if you check Steam to try to get in on the action, you won’t find anything. If it’s not on PC’s biggest storefront, then where is everyone getting Escape From Tarkov on PC?

Is Escape From Tarkov on Steam?

Escape From Tarkov is currently not available on Steam. Because the game is still in beta, it’s only available through its own launcher. The game is definitely coming to the platform sometime in the future, but considering how long the game has been in beta, it’s likely that the schedule has shifted around a bit since the developers last mentioned it.

When asked about a Steam release in a 2016 interview with Wccftech, developer Pavel Dyatlov explained that the tactical shooter will make its way to the platform once the full release happens. “We will first release the game on our platform and then we will launch on Steam, that’s the plan,” said Dyatlov. Dyatlov also toyed with the idea of Escape From Tarkov coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but he then clarified console ports will only happen after the full PC launch if they do become a reality. With development taking longer than expected, console ports have gotten more and more unlikely, but a Steam release is still very much on the way according to an FAQ on the game’s official website.

As for a release date, the FAQ states that the game will undergo some beta testing on Steam, meaning it will probably be released there sometime before the full 1.0 launch. It’s also worth noting that both versions of the game will share the same servers, so the playerbase won’t be divided based on their launcher choices. Despite a lengthy period of radio silence on the topic, Escape From Tarkov is in all likelihood still slated to get a Steam release in the future, although an exact timeframe still remains to be seen.