Escape From Tarkov has been dominating the Twitch scene recently, but only PC players have been able to get into the action at this point, leaving console players in the dust. Will PS4 and Xbox One players get a chance to play EFT in the future?

Is Escape From Tarkov on PS4 and Xbox One?

Right now, Escape From Tarkov is only available on PC. It’s not even on Steam or the Epic Games Store, but rather its own launcher. The game isn’t even technically out yet. It’s still in beta, but everyone is able to play right now because anyone who pre-orders the game gets instant access to the closed beta, which has been dominating Twitch thanks to the recent introduction of Twitch Drops.

As for a console release, there’s nothing on the table at the moment. An FAQ from 2015 (via wccftech) reveals that the developers were at one point considering a version of Escape From Tarkov for PS4 and Xbox One, but there has been no news of a console port since then. Even if a console version was planned for later down the line, development on a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of EFT would likely not begin until the full release of the PC version. Because EFT has been in development for some time and has been in closed beta for two and a half years at this point, the full PC release is probably still a ways off.

That’s not even mentioning the bevy of controls and bindings the game requires. There are way more inputs on a keyboard than a standard controller, and this would make the porting process difficult. PC games with tons of controls have been successfully ported to consoles in the past, but it’s still unlikely that Escape From Tarkov ever makes an appearance on PS4 and Xbox One. There’s a possibility it could release on next-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X after the PC version is fully released, but even that isn’t too likely. Escape From Tarkov will presumably remain a PC exclusive for the foreseeable future.