Is Fernando Tatis Jr. in MLB The Show 23?

Are you wondering if Fernando Tatis Jr. will be in MLB The Show 23? Tatis Jr. has become a superstar and is an extremely popular player in the Majors and a powerhouse in MLB The Show. He was also the cover athlete for MLB The Show 21. However, he was suspended during the 2022 MLB season and is ready to return this year. So then does this mean he will be available for you to play on virtual teams? The answer might surprise you.

Will Fernando Tatis Jr. be in MLB The Show 23?

No, Fernando Tatis Jr. is not in the MLB The Show 23, at least not yet, because he was not included in the Live Roster on launch day. Unfortunately, this not only includes Diamond Dynasty but all other Game Modes. While this is disappointing to Tatis Jr. and San Diego Padre fans, it was done for a particular reason and isn’t the first time it has happened in the franchise.

Tatis Jr. was removed from the Live Roster in MLB The Show 22 when he was suspended for taking the performance-enhancement drug, Clostebol. His suspension is still active until April 20th, 2023, therefore was not added to the MLB The Show 23 Live Roster at launch. This may seem slight at Tatis Jr., but it isn’t.

The MLB The Show franchise is the best simulation baseball game. Because of this, it follows most of the baseball rules, and activity from Major League Baseball closely and quickly updates the game when something happens, especially as important as a player returning from suspension. This means disappointed players can rest easy knowing Tatis Jr. will be in the game shortly. Additionally, when there is an update to the Live Roster at the end of April, Tatis Jr. will be available in all Game Modes.

