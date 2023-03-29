Is Barry Bonds in MLB The Show 23? – Answered

Image: San Diego Studio, aseembled by Attack of the Fanboy

One of the most incredible features for sports fans in MLB The Show 2023 is the inclusion of legends and being able to play with them in all their glory. With the latest addition of legends to the long-running sports video game series, it seems that a very influential name may be missing—Barry Bonds. Is Barry Bonds in MLB The Show 23? We have the answer for you.

Does MLB The Show 23 Have Barry Bonds?

At the time of writing, Barry Bonds is not included in MLB The Show 23. This is very unfortunate as he is one of the greatest baseball players ever to get their hands on a bat—and being able to play as him would be a huge blessing. While there is no information on why developer San Diego Studio left him out, we still hope that he will be added later through an update or patch.

All Legends Currently in MLB The Show 23

While Barry Bonds isn’t in the game currently, there are still plenty of legendary names that players can add to their roster. Below are all the legends presently available in the game at the time of writing.

Derek Jeter

Hilton Smith

Martin Dihigo

Rube Foster

Buck O’Neil

Hank Thompson

Satchel Paige

John Donaldson

Ian Kinsler

Mike Lowell

Greg Vaughn

Carlos Pena

Jake Peavy

Matt Cain

David Wright

Chili Davis

Sammy Sosa

Mark McGwire

Ryan Braun

Kyle Seager

Alex Gordon

Raul Ibanez

Mark Mulder

Ryan Ludwick

As you can see, there are some hard hitters on this list of legends included in the game, and although we don’t currently have Barry Bonds as an option, there is plenty of players to keep us busy.

Some of these players even fall in the period where Barry Bonds played throughout his career, so to guess that San Diego Studio has plans to add him isn’t entirely outrageous. You never know—maybe they are planning to surprise fans when the MLB post-season starts later this year.

