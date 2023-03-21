MLB The Show 23: All 99 Club Players

Image: San Diego Studio

MLB The Show 2023 upcoming release is gaining more hype as San Diego Studio has confirmed the players in the 99 Club. If you aren’t familiar with the 99 club, it consists of all the players with a 99 overall rating—essentially the best players in the game. This guide will show all confirmed players with a 99 overall rating in MLB The Show 2023, so you can try to get your hands on them as soon as the sport game releases on March 28, 2023.

All Players in the 99 Club in MLB The Show 2023

So far, San Diego Studio has confirmed a list of five players to fit into the 99 club. Below is a compiled list of them and which teams they play on.

Aaron Judge: New York Yankees

New York Yankees Jacob DeGrom: Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers Mike Trout: Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels Paul Goldschmidt: St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals Shohei Ohtani: Los Angeles Angels

By the looks of it, Los Angeles Angels have a good advantage over the competition, considering they have two out of the five members in the 99 club. It makes sense that all of these players have landed the highest rating that the game offers, considering they have made considerable strides in their real-life careers and are regarded by some as the best athletes the sport offers.

You can play with these players by selecting their team or recruiting them onto your team through the game’s franchise mode. It is also possible to obtain them using the in-game currency—Stubs.

As you prepare for your new career in the latest installment of the MLB series, make sure you know everything there is to know about your collection of Stubs from last year’s version of the sports game. Unfortunately, these won’t carry over to the newer game, which is bad news, but the good news is that MLB 2023 will still include its own Snub system, even featuring a unique selection of equipment and players to purchase.

- This article was updated on March 21st, 2023