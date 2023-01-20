Is Forspoken Coming to Xbox? Answered

After discovering the truth behind if Forspoken is a PlayStation exclusive, your next question could be is Forspoken coming to Xbox. We know the status of Forspoken on Steam Deck, but will Forspoken ever come to Xbox and/or Xbox Game Pass?

Is Forspoken Coming to Xbox?

In short, no, Forspoken is not coming to Xbox. Forspoken is a game by Luminous Productions which is a new studio from Square Enix. Square Enix is a well-known Japanese studio that makes games exclusive to the Nintendo Switch like Dragon Quest Treasures but also games that get released on every platform like PowerWash Simulator.

The conclusion we can draw from those specific examples is that Square Enix, and Luminous Productions by extension, isn’t exclusive to any platform. While it generally plays favorites with Sony and Nintendo since those are Japanese companies, Square Enix doesn’t exclude any platforms.

With that said, Forspoken may come to Xbox in the future. Though there are no plans for Forspoken to come to Xbox, nothing is off the table. This may be a case where Forspoken is exclusive to PlayStation and PC for a year and then the Switch and Xbox get access to it. But after looking at the Forspoken PC requirements, we would be shocked to see it get ported over to the Switch.

Is Forspoken Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

In line with the same conversation held above, there are no plans for Forspoken to come to Xbox or Xbox Game Pass, but that isn’t to say it will never come over. There is no word on Forspoken coming to Xbox Game Pass but it would be a solid fit and work similarly to how the current Forspoken demo works for people curious to try it out.

Feel free to check back in once the game has been out for a while, but for now, you can be confident in knowing that Forspoken has no plans to come to Xbox. Since Forspoken is likely a timed exclusive, we expect it to come to other platforms within a couple of years.

Forspoken will release on PlayStation 5 and PC on January 24, 2023

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023