Can You Play Forspoken on Steam Deck?

Steam Deck has become the go-to device for playing your favorite games which is why many are wondering if Forspoken will be available on Steam Deck. Whether you want to see if there is an available demo so you can get your hands on it as soon as possible or are still contemplating getting the Digital Deluxe Edition, here is whether Forspoken runs on Steam Deck.

Forspoken on Steam Deck, Explained

Since Forspoken isn’t technically a PlayStation 5 exclusive (regardless of what the advertisements may look like), yes, Forspoken should be playable on Steam Deck. The word “should” is the only caveat.

While Forspoken is coming to PC via Steam which means it will be available on Steam Deck, it takes time for Valve to officially stamp games as confirmed playable or not. Since Forspoken will likely follow the pattern of every other game that becomes available on Steam, we can expect to see Forspoken’s Steam Deck compatibility be undetermined by Valve itself, but certainly still playable.

As you may or may not know, games on Steam Deck don’t need a verification from Valve to be playable on Steam Deck. While the verification is a good sign of no issues when playing on Steam Deck, you are free to test out any game’s compatibility for yourself.

And, since the only other console Forspoken is coming to is PlayStation 5, odds are that the controls for Forspoken itself will gel naturally with the Steam Deck. Though there may be a few hiccups here and there, Forspoken should definitely be playable on Steam Deck, just maybe not at the highest graphical settings.

And now you know if Forspoken will be available on Steam Deck. If you are stoked to play the game and want to dive into every detail we know about the title, you can check out every skill we know about so far and even if it is an isekai.

Forspoken will release on PlayStation 5 and PC on January 24, 2023

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023