Forspoken Demo Update, Explained

For those who have access to the Forspoken demo, there was an update recently that added a few features and made a few tweaks. These changes won’t likely be enough to pull you back into the demo to experience what they are, but they are great quality-of-life updates that make the game much more enjoyable. Here are all of the Forspoken demo updates.

All Forspoken Demo Updates

If you update your copy of the Forspoken demo, you’ll immediately implement a few changes. The changes in the Forspoken demo are the inclusion of button mapping options, a lock-on issue fix, text size adjustments, along with a general patch to various technical issues.

Also, an HDR issue players were experiencing is fixed. All of these updates will also be implemented in the full release of Forspoken.

While they may seem minor to you, these updates are great improvements to the game, especially the button remapping. In Forspoken, the attack buttons are the bottom triggers for PlayStation 5 players which can get very tiring with the adaptive triggers. Remapping the attack buttons to L1 and R1 and having your swap spells abilities are on L2 and R2 is a massive improvement to the game.

Of course, any and all bug fixes and improvements are always welcome, but we love to see the inclusion of accessibility options and gameplay elements that can be tweaked to find the best way each individual wants to play.

As you decide if you want to pre-order Forspoken, keep in mind that these updates and many more will be available the second you start Forspoken. As you prepare for the grand adventure that Forspoken has in store for you, you’ll quickly know if it is an isekai and be able to revel in all of the accessibility options.

Forspoken will release on PlayStation 5 and PC on January 24, 2023

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023