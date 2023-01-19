All Forspoken PC Requirements: “But Can it Run Forspoken?”

The old “but can it run Crysis” PC requirement joke may be dethroned by Forspoken. As the official PC requirements were posted a few days ago, people anxious to get their hands on the game that have either played the demo or pre-order it are getting nervous after checking out the PC requirements.

If you are planning on playing Forspoken on PlayStation 5, you won’t have a problem. But, does your PC have what it takes to run Forspoken?

All Forspoken PC Requirements

There are three categories when it comes to the Forspoken PC requirements. The first is minimum, the second is recommended, and the third is ultra. As you might have already guessed, running Forspoken on ultra requires a pretty beefy PC setup. Here are all of the PC requirement categories broken down.

Minimum

OS – Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit

– Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit CPU – AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7 GHz or Better) or Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7 GHz or better)

– AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7 GHz or Better) or Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7 GHz or better) GPU – AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB VRAM

– AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB VRAM Memory – 16GB

– 16GB Display Resolution – 720p 30fps

– 720p 30fps HDD/SDD Space – HDD 150GB or more

Recommended

OS – Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit

– Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit CPU – AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7 GHz or Better) or Intel Core i7-8700 (3.7 GHz or better)

– AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7 GHz or Better) or Intel Core i7-8700 (3.7 GHz or better) GPU – AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3070 8GB VRAM

– AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3070 8GB VRAM Memory – 24GB

– 24GB Display Resolution – 1440p 30fps

– 1440p 30fps HDD/SDD Space – SSD 150GB or more

Ultra

OS – Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit

– Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit CPU – AMD Ryzen 5 5800 X (3.7 GHz or Better) or Intel Core i7-12700

– AMD Ryzen 5 5800 X (3.7 GHz or Better) or Intel Core i7-12700 GPU – AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 4080 16GB VRAM

– AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 4080 16GB VRAM Memory – 32GB

– 32GB Display Resolution – 2160p 60fps

– 2160p 60fps HDD/SDD Space – NvMe SSD 150GB or more

As you can see, the Forspoken ultra PC requirement category requires your PC to have an NVIDIA 4080 graphics card, which is one of the most recent and most expensive graphics cards on the market. While the game will definitely still look great with the recommended settings, it is pretty outrageous that Forspoken’s highest settings are reserved for only the top-of-the-line PC setups.

Forspoken will be released on January 24 for both PlayStation 5 and PC.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023