Is Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

If you’ve been waiting for this week’s release of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, then chances are you may have pre-ordered the game on your system of choice so you can start busting ghosts with your friends as soon as possible. However, gamers who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass should always hesitate before pre-ordering a game, because chances are it might be coming to Game Pass at launch, meaning even the latest games can be available for you to play at no extra charge on your Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S or Xbox One system.

Can You Play Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed on Xbox Game Pass?

Unfortunately, despite some earlier reports suggesting that Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will be available in the Xbox Game Pass library at launch, there has been no official announcement from Xbox via the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter, or from the game’s publisher, IllFonic.

It seems like Xbox Game Pass subscribers will indeed have to purchase the game just like everyone else. The game is cheaper than your average AAA release though, being sold for only $39.99/£33.49 at launch. This lower price makes buying this hotly anticipated title an easier pill to swallow, but anyone who had read the previously incorrect reporting may be disappointed.

The Game Pass library is constantly growing and changing, so it is possible that Spirits Unleashed makes its way to the service in the future. The game may even find its way to PC Game Pass too, however as it is launching as an Epic Games exclusive, it may only be available to purchase via the Epic Games Launcher for the time being.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is available now on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, with crossplay co-op ghost hunting available across all systems.