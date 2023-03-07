Is Halo Infinite Offline? How to Check Server Status

Image: 343 Industries

Halo Infinite has not been a stranger to some rocky periods. Despite having a superb shooter experience and fun map design along with approachable, satisfying gameplay, it’s not immune to problems. The servers can sometimes go down and it can come as a surprise to players having just logged back into the game. But it’s important to check whether the Halo Infinite server status is offline, and where you can go to do so.

How to Check if Halo Infinite Server is Offline

Halo Infinite can be checked through the official Halo Support Twitter profile if there are anticipated or planned server offline periods for maintenance. Additionally, you can check the server status for Halo Infinite on Downdetector in case other players have spotted it but it’s not been acknowledged by the devs’ social media. Finally, it’s good to check these avenues before taking any drastic steps like reinstalling the game, especially with how big it is. It can be reassuring to know you’re not the only one encountering these issues.

What Should You Do When Halo Infinite is Down?

Often these server issues are for planned maintenance, such as on March 7, 2023, for the launch of Halo Infinite season 3. The servers are down from 8:30 AM PT to 11:00 AM PT, with the launch of the new season to begin at 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET. You will need to download this update.

#HaloInfinite will be offline for scheduled maintenance 8:30am-11am PT tomorrow, March 7. Season 3 will launch at 11am PT and downloading the update will be required to reconnect to online services. Stay tuned here as we will announce when Season 3 is available on all platforms. https://t.co/JWWD74Q5kt — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) March 6, 2023

Halo Infinite can, however, go down for any number of reasons, so it’s important to check their Twitter when they update on what’s happening. If it’s not working but doesn’t show anything on social media or Downdetector, it might be worthwhile to check if your game is installed properly. In the case of season 3, it might be just that you need to install the new update. But with these outages, keep your eyes on the updates, and get yourself ready to hit the ground running and finish the fight.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023