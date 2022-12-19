Is High on Life Multiplayer?

Venturing into the crazy lands of High On Life brings players into a strange alien world where humans are being smoked as drugs. Yes, you read that correctly. It’s a strange world, and it’s up to the player to save the human race from the G3 Cartel. However, wouldn’t saving the whole world be much more exciting if a friend came along for the ride?

Sure, players will have Gene, the washed-up, legless Bounty Hunter to help them along on their journey, but is there any way that they’ll be able to enlist the help of a friend along the way? Or even a poorly implemented, fourth-wall joke-breaking multiplayer deathmatch mode that could have friends laughing together? Grab Knifey and the Gatlians and get ready to find out about this burning question!

Does High on Life Have Multiplayer?

Much like Rick and Morty, every Justin Roiland adventure is better with a friend/frienemy along for the ride. Wouldn’t it be fun if you would be able to hunt for aliens with a friend, and get into all sorts of space shenanigans along the way?

Well, you can’t. There is unfortunately no multiplayer available in this title. That means no co-op, no deathmatch, and nothing of the sort. The closest thing to multiplayer that gamers are going to find is watching Tammy and the T-Rex with a bunch of friends in their home, which could technically count as multiplayer if you really think about it.

Jokes aside, it seems that Multiplayer was not something that could factor directly into this Metroidvania-inspired title, but with the recent surge of success it has seen due to the Game Pass service, is there a possibility to see something implemented in the future or a sequel? We can only wait patiently and see if there is any more content cooking for this title at the closest Space Applebees, and see if Knifey and friends will be able to be satisfied with double the bloodshed.

A raunchy, expletive-filled adventure awaits those ready to jump into the world of High on Life, and while there may currently be no multiplayer options available in this title, players can hope for more content in the future if the secret ending has anything to say about it. Maybe we can use a Warp Disc and just get to the future already.

High on Life is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022