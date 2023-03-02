Hogwarts Legacy is Canon Depending on How You Look at It

Image: Avalanche Studios

Hogwarts Legacy has taken the gaming world by storm, selling over 12 million units across all platforms. This shouldn’t be surprising, considering the game takes place in one of the most beloved fantasy worlds ever created, the Wizarding World. However, what has confused players is whether Hogwarts Legacy is considered canon. Well, it depends on how you look at it.

Reasons Why Hogwarts Legacy Can be Considered Canon

Developers of Hogwarts Legacy, Avalanche Studios, have not confirmed whether the game is canon regarding the Harry Potter books and movies. While this is enough for some fans to believe that the game has nothing to do with the series J.K. Rowling has delivered, other fans believe otherwise and have some good reasons to feel this way.

Hogwarts Legacy is canon, depending on how you look at the popular game. Avalanche has created a perfect replica of the Wizarding World that the books have described and what we have seen in the movies, without ever producing any plotholes or messing with any important lore of Harry Potter.

On the frequently asked questions official page for the game, Avalanche mentions, “While Hogwarts Legacy is not a direct adaptation of the books and films, the game is anchored in Wizarding World Lore.” In other words, the game is not based on the series of Harry Potter but takes the lore and brings it to a new story.

So, since the lore is exceptionally accurate, everything runs smoothly with the story of the books and movies by creating zero plotholes, and the time period is 100 years before the start of the other mediums, why can’t this be considered canon? If you look at it this way, even without confirmation, it can be.

Looking at Hogwarts Legacy as a canon piece can make your playthrough a better experience, especially if you are a die-hard Harry Potter fan. There have even been reports of easter eggs that refer to the books, such as the snake symbol for the Chamber of Secrets in the bathroom. The easter eggs could prove that the game is canon; why else would they be there?

- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2023