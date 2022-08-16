Is Kirby’s Dream Buffet Free to Play?

Kirby is a franchise well-known for its gluttonous pink puffball, and a new spinoff title is coming to let him embrace his appetite. Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a party game coming off of Kirby and the Forgotten Land‘s success, pitting multiple players against each other in 3D environments as they compete to eat the most food possible. This charming title is sure to give players of all ages something to enjoy. Since similar party games – including Fall Guys – are allowing people to play without paying a cent, fans must be wondering if they can check out Kirby’s Dream Buffet for free as well.

Can You Get Your Hands on Kirby’s Dream Buffet for Free?

Unfortunately, Kirby’s Dream Buffet is not free to play. It follows a similar model to Kirby Fighters 2; the title can be downloaded exclusively from the eShop for a one-time payment. In the United States, you’ll need to provide around $14.99 USD. Technically, the game can be purchased without paying if you have enough spare My Nintendo Gold Points. As this game is relatively cheap compared to other Nintendo titles, it’s possible that many players will be able to lessen the cost without much issue. Additionally, two players can play on one system by giving the second player their own Joy-Con. If you don’t own Kirby’s Dream Buffet yourself, finding a friend that does can be an easy way to check out the game personally.

Since Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a game that requires payment, it might actually be cheaper in the long run. Players won’t need to worry about microtransactions or pay-to-win features; they can simply jump in and unlock rewards by eating as much as possible. It’s possible to unlock costumes, colors, extra treats, and entire stages just by playing the game. When considering all of that, as well as the addition of online multiplayer, there will be plenty of reason to keep coming back to this lighthearted title.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a Nintendo Switch exclusive.