Is MultiVersus Down? Here’s How to Check MultiVersus Server Status

If you’re looking to bring the pain to your friends in MultiVersus, you may find that you’ll be battling against their servers more than you will be fighting against your friends. As a live-service title, you’ll see that the game can go down for periodic timeframes, so the developers can put new features in, update characters, and more.

However, there will also be times that servers can crash, so you may be antsy to get back into the action, and bring the fight to players all across the globe. If you’re looking to check into the status of the servers, you’ve come to the right place, as we will dive deep into different ways that you’ll be able to check in on these servers so you can get back into the action faster than ever!

Check MultiVersus Server Status

If you’re looking for a few different ways to find out if the game is down for you, or everyone, you’ll want to give any of these sites a look over to see what they’ve got to say. Sites like Game8 or even the official MultiVersus Twitter Account can help gamers find out if their new favorite platform fighter is down for the count, or currently experiencing a period of maintenance.

However, if you are not seeing any issues, there is a chance that something could be going on with your internet, so you’ll want to try out a few different troubleshooting steps. Make sure that you’re fully powering your system down as a first step, to see if there may be some sort of bug holding you back from getting online. If that doesn’t seem to help, make sure that you’re fully exiting MultiVersus, so you’re signing in fresh after the reboot. You may still be running into issues, so it’s time to unplug your router and let it come back online.

You could always try uninstalling and reinstalling the game, as well to see if that will allow you to get back online. Currently, there is server maintenance going on, as a large patch is coming into the game, which brings LeBron James, nerfs and buffs to your favorite characters, and so much more. Make sure you’re checking into our MultiVersus Guide Section for all of the help you may need when you’re picking perks for characters, fixing errors that you come across, and more!

MultiVersus is available now in Open Beta on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.