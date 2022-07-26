MultiVersus July 26 Open Beta Patch Notes: Taz and Bugs Nerfs Arrive With Lebron James

If you’ve been having fun in the closed Beta for MultiVersus, a new world of possibilities is about to open up for you. You’ll be able to take on anyone in the world now, since the Open Beta is public, rather than invitation only. You’ll find plenty of new changes, including a much-requested Taz nerf, but you may find some new characters to rage at.

Let’s see what is coming alongside the Open Beta, now that it is fully live. You’ll find a new character, LeBron James has joined the fight, as well as plenty of chances for characters across the board. Here are the most recent patch notes for MultiVersus!

MultiVersus Open Beta Patch Notes

Make sure you’re ready to rumble in MultiVersus and take a look at these notes to see if your favorite character got nerfed, or buffed!

Open Beta

Lebron James has arrived! He is our first basketball-wielding character!

New Free Character Rotation (7/26 to 8/8)

Finn

Garnet

Superman

Reindog

New Open Beta Warp Event:

For a LIMITED TIME Gold earned from matches has increased by 25% from 7/26 to 8/8 as an Open Beta Welcome Event!

Characters

Legend:

+ = Buff

– = Nerf

~ = Change

Note: Attacks callouts reference default controls.

Batman

– Air/Ground Neutral Attack : Cooldown on Batarang increased from 13s to 14s. Pick up of Batarang returns 11.55 second up from 11.05. This means that the minimum time between Batarang throws is 2.45s up from 1.95s.

: Cooldown on Batarang increased from 13s to 14s. Pick up of Batarang returns 11.55 second up from 11.05. This means that the minimum time between Batarang throws is 2.45s up from 1.95s. Batman’s Batarang pick-up cooldown created very small windows where the Batarang wasn’t in play. This change should make it so opponents of Batman have a larger window between Batarang attacks to gain advantage.

Bug Fix: Air/Ground Side Special: Fixed a bug where Grapple would sometimes shoot you off the map.

Bugs Bunny

– Air Up Attack : Startup window increased by 2 frames, active window decreased by 2 frames The hitbox made it so that Bugs Bunny hit nearly all around himself. This should make the up air a bit more reasonable to deal with.

: Startup window increased by 2 frames, active window decreased by 2 frames

Iron Giant

Bug Fix : Air Down Attack : can no longer combo into itself

: : can no longer combo into itself Bug Fix : Air/Ground Down Special : can no longer repeatedly hit and lock opponents in place forever

: : can no longer repeatedly hit and lock opponents in place forever Bug Fix: Air Up Attack: Can no longer repeatedly hit opponents

Steven Universe

– Air Neutral Attack: Knocks opponents up and away to prevent an infinite attack caused by alternating Air Down Attack and Air Neutral Attack.

Taz

Bug Fix : Fixed a bug that was preventing Taz from doing any aerial attacks once he reached his air special limit.

: Fixed a bug that was preventing Taz from doing any aerial attacks once he reached his air special limit. – Air/Ground Side Special : If you have been following early access, Taz’s Tornado has been dominating his character kit and presenting a non-obvious knowledge check for newer players. By reducing its effectiveness we hope to improve his gameplay health and loop and bring the game to a healthier state for newer players. A decrease to the tornado’s duration and the additional duration gained by passing an ally. Removing one of the multi-hits of the tornado. Decreasing the hit pause of all the hits in the tornado. Reduced knockback from the final hit in the tornado from 1375 to 1275. Right now, our plan is to transition the Tornado to a cooldown move in an upcoming patch. The tornado is Taz’s signature move so we want to keep it as one of his most powerful attacks, with the cooldown forcing more intentional use of it. These nerfs will reduce Taz’s strength, especially at higher levels of play, so expect some buffs to the other moves in his kit in the near future. Thank you for your patience and we will continue to evaluate Taz’s gameplay health.

:

Velma

– Weight : reduced from 70 to 63 It was an oversight on our part that Velma is one of the heaviest characters in the game. This change should bring her more in-line with where we originally envisioned her.

: reduced from 70 to 63

There are plenty of things to get excited about, especially now that there will be even more players with access to this title! If you’re loving everything that MultiVersus has thrown your way so far, make sure that you’re checking out our MultiVersus Guide Section, where we cover a plethora of topics in regards to this game. From leaked characters that could be on their way soon, ways that you can carry your progression to different platforms, and even guides on how to show your friends who the best player is! Make sure you’re checking it out, as we update our section every day with new content, and new guides!

MultiVersus is available now, in Open Beta, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.