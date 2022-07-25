Does MultiVersus Have Cross Progression? How to Carry Your MultiVersus Progress Onto Other Platforms

With MultiVersus being the next best hitter for platform fighters, it has many welcomed features that players love, like cross-play. This means there are no boundaries to who we get to play with online. However, with cross-play, we would also like cross progression so that we won’t lose all of our data if we ever have multiple platforms to play our games on. So, does MultiVersus have cross progression? How do we carry our progress onto other platforms?

Does MultiVersus Have Cross Progression?

The good news is this game does support cross progression on top of crossplay. It’s a relatively simple process in doing so. Here’s how you can do that by following these steps.

Head over to https://warnerbrosgames.com/ and log in with your Warner Bros games account.

Next, click on your account name and click “Account Settings”.

On the left side of the screen, click “Connections”.

Here, connect the platforms you want to be connected to.

Since the game is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam, enter your login credentials for the platforms you wish to play the game on.

It’s as simple as that. Make sure all your desired accounts are linked under the WB account, and you should be ready to go. The only thing is that you have to wait until the Open Beta so you can freely download it on multiple systems.

All the characters, coins, and Gleamium you earned on one platform should transfer over to other systems. The only unconfirmed items that may not be transferred over are the PlayStation Plus perks that you get if you redeemed the MVP Pack. More testing will have to be done to see if those items will transfer over.

In the meantime, you may want to check out some good builds and see if other aspects of the game are worth it if you plan on playing this game for a long time.

MultiVersus is out now for open beta on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.