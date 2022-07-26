MultiVersus: Is LeBron James Worth Unlocking?

If you’re looking to slam in MultiVersus, you’ll want to find out if LeBron James is worth your time. Bringing an excellent moveset to the game, alongside just being a fun character to have in any title, does King James hold his own against these other characters, or is your time better spent somewhere else?

Let’s get in-depth about LeBron’s moveset, find out what kind of player will excel with LeBron, and what kind of exciting moves you’ll be able to pull off with this legendary sports hero, and what you can look forward to once you get your hands on him!

Should You Unlock LeBron James in MultiVersus

LeBron comes into the game in the Bruiser category, bringing a wide variety of different moves with him. For the majority of these attacks, he is going to use his basketball, allowing you to chain attacks, cause major damage from a distance, and dunk on your foes for incredible slams. You’ll see him dribbling, cutting on opponents, and even performing air tricks that work to your advantage, as you’ll not only be able to style on your enemy, but you’ll also be able to cause some great pain to them, too.

Tossing your basketball across the stage, only for it to slam into an opponent and come back to you, giving you the chance to dunk on their teammate and bounce them out of the ring seems like it will be a tremendously fun time, and will open the door for those players that are willing to learn some combination attacks with him. You’ll find that he can be dangerous not only on the ground but in the air, so make sure that you’re keeping your eyes peeled if you’re playing against another LeBron main.

You’ll find that the can be very dangerous, especially in the hands of a capable player. You’ll also come to find out that while you are waiting for the basketball to respawn back to your character, you’ll be able to perform a different set of attacks, so you can find different ways to lay down the pain on your foes, even if you don’t have your favorite weapon in hand.

How Much Does LeBron James Cost in MultiVersus?

With LeBron coming in as a Standard character, he will cost you 2,000 Gold or 700 Glemium to unlock and comes with an extra costume that you will be able to purchase down the road if you find yourself falling in love with the character. If you happened to purchase the MultiVersus Founders Pack, you’ll also be able to use a Character Token to unlock him straight away, so you can start playing online with LeBron right away!

MultiVersus is available now, in Open Beta, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on July 26th, 2022