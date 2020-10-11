Party Animals has been blowing up on Twitch ever since a demo was released as a part of the Steam Game Festival, but is the game coming to PS4? The game was initially only targeting a PC release, but the developer has recently shared some news indicating it could come to other platforms like the PlayStation 4 sometime soon. Party Animals is much more fun with friends, and multiplayer games feel right at home on a console. Here’s everything we know about Party Animals on PS4.

Is Party Animals Coming to PS4?

Party Animals is coming to PS4 in late 2020. The PlayStation 4 version will launch alongside the PC version before the end of the year. Recreate Games decided to create a PS4 version of the game after receiving massive support following the release of the game’s demo.

“We were overwhelmed with the reaction to the Party Animals demo at the Steam Game Festival a couple of weeks ago,” said developer Recreate Games. “It literally was a case of ‘cute overload’, as the demand exceeded the abilities of our third-party servers, and crashed the game! We never anticipated the game would be so popular that we’d have to work around the clock to fix our servers, but we are not complaining! We are thrilled that people enjoyed the game so much, and for a small studio like ours, this is a good problem to have.”

Party Animals is a physics-based brawler similar to other indie hits like Gang Beasts and Human Fall Flat. Here’s the official description of the game straight from the developers themselves. “Here at Party Animals, build physical bonds with the ones you love. You can punch your friend in various ways, or together you could eliminate others. Teamwork is also highly appreciated, especially when fighting for gummy bears.” The game supports local and online multiplayer and features several wacky stages with dangerous hazards that are sure to cause a ton of havoc in a multiplayer session.