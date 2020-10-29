Is Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Miles Morales?

Is Peter Parker in Spider-Man PS5? As Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales inches closer to release, more information on the story, characters, and gameplay are being revealed. And so far, they have not disappointed. Although, the lingering question remains: Where is Peter Parker?

Initially, there were theories that Peter was dead, or had retired from the Spider-Man mantle, due to injury or a personal choice. But according to the official Playstation website, that isn’t the case. He’s just left New York. “As Peter joins MJ abroad on an assignment to cover the Symkarian Peace Talks for the Daily Bugle, he’ll entrust Miles to serve as the city’s sole Spider-Man until he returns.”

The classic “mentor leaves his protege to protect his turf” is a great narrative choice for this game. It keeps Peter’s character out of the spotlight, while also never firmly shutting down the possibility of communication or even an appearance later in the story. It’s the best of both worlds; Miles is striking out on his own, working with his support system, but Peter isn’t gone forever and could most certainly return. But will he? Probably not (during the game’s main story).

This narrative choice would put extra pressure on Miles and emphasize the coming of age angle of Miles’ story. This is his first real run flying solo, which is a tried and true way to see someone’s true character; both when they fail and when they succeed. And if Spider-Man: Miles Morales is anything like its predecessor, Miles will most assuredly see plenty of both.

So, will we see Peter Parker in Spider-Man PS5? As it turns out, we will. Game Informer’s preview coverage of the game includes a screenshot of both Miles and Peter swinging through New York. However, there’s really no way to tell how large of a role Peter Parker will play in the story. His appearance will likely be in a smaller capacity, or in the end credits scene. And even if we do, he won’t look too familiar.

The Peter Parker that appears in Miles Morales will not look like the Peter from the 2018 Spider-Man game. For a remastered version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, Peter’s facial model was recast to Ben Jordan. After the announcement, fans instantly raced to the defense of the original model, John Bubniak. However, both Insomniac Games and Yuri Lowenthal, the actor behind Peter Parker, rushed to reassure fans that there was no ill will or insult against John Bubniak. Insomniac Games just needed a new model with a facial structure that was better suited to capture Yuri Lowenthal’s performance.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales comes out for PS4 and PS5 on November 12, 2020.

- This article was updated on:October 29th, 2020