Is Phasmophobia on PS4? Phasmophobia has been rising to popularity on Steam thanks to its recent surge in Twitch viewership, so tons of players are discovering the game for the first time and are eager to get their hands on it. It’s a cooperative horror game with VR support, so Twitch streamers and YouTube personalities have been having a lot of fun with the game. It’s still in early access, but it’s already garnered a lot of popularity in its current state. Right now, the game is only available on PC, but will it come to PS4 in the future? Here’s everything we know about Phasmophobia on PS4.

Is Phasmophobia Coming to PS4?

There are currently no plans to bring Phasmophobia to PS4. The game is currently only available on PC, and it’s an early access title so it is still in active development. The full PC release is planned for 2021.

According to the game’s Steam page, Phasmophobia is slated for release in 2021, although the game could remain in early access longer depending on how it progresses through the early access period. More content is planned for the game, including more equipment, maps, and ghosts. As such, the game’s price is expected to increase once it fully launches, so you should get in early if you want the best deal. Phasmophobia currently costs $14 on Steam, and it’s compatible with every major VR headset on the market. You can play the game without VR as well.

A console port of Phasmophobia is likely a ways off, if one is even planned at all. Other early access PC games have eventually made their way to consoles following a full release, but those took quite some time. An early access game on PC typically focuses primarily on PC development until the full release date.

Phasmophobia is available now on PC in early access. The full release is planned for 2021.