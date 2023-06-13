Is Phasmophobia Coming to Nintendo Switch?

Image: Kinetic Games

During the Xbox Games Showcase Extended show, Kinetic Games revealed that their beloved co-op paranormal investigation simulator Phasmophobia is set to come to consoles in August. This begs the question, is the Nintendo Switch one of the consoles that Phasmophobia will be available on? Here’s whether Phasmophobia is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Will Phasmophobia be Available on Nintendo Switch?

Image: Kinetic Games

Unfortunately for Nintendo fans, Phasmophobia will not be available on Nintendo Switch. While Phasmophobia’s four-player structure is very similar to the one featured in many of Nintendo’s multiplayer games, the Nintendo Switch is one of the few current-generation consoles that will not receive a port of Phasmophobia this August.

While no one has offered an official explanation about why Phasmophobia will not be on the Switch, the issue likely lies in Phasmophobia’s focus on online multiplayer. While Nintendo has gotten more adept at implementing online multiplayer into its games over the last few years, the company still stubbornly champions local co-op over its online counterpart. This mindset, alongside the Switch’s infamous graphical limitations and Nintendo’s general aversion to horror games, was likely the deciding factor behind the decision to keep Phasmophobia off the Switch.

Related: All Monkey Paw Wishes in Phasmophobia

What Consoles Will Phasmophobia Be on?

Although you won’t be able to play Phasmophobia on the Switch, the game is coming to the PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR2, and Xbox Series X/S. You can check out the official announcement trailer for Phasmophobia’s console release below, which features a complete list of every platform that Phasmophobia will be on after August.

The console ports for Phasmophobia will also feature full cross-play support, allowing players to hunt for ghosts with friends playing the game on a different console. Phasmophobia’s console ports will also feature many elements introduced in the Steam version of Phasmophobia, including free content updates and seasonal events. They will also have console-exclusive content, including “unique” ghost personalities that seemingly differ from those featured in the PC version.

- This article was updated on June 13th, 2023