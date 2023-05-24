Is PlayStation’s Handheld Cloud Gaming Only?

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

During the newest PlayStation Showcase, Sony revealed the first look at PlayStation’s New Handheld device, currently known as Project Q. But will the handheld have an SSD and work similarly to the Steam Deck, or will it be only a PS5 additional? Now, here’s whether the PlayStation Handheld will be cloud gaming only.

Will Project Q have an SSD and Offline Play?

Currently, there is no information regarding the constitution of Project Q with the exception of its 8-inch LCD screen and the way the handheld device will have all the functions currently present in the DualSense controller.

With that said, taking into account that the Project Q will be a dedicated device focused on allowing players to stream the compatible games installed on their PS5s while using Remote Play over Wifi2, it is clear that you will need to be online and in the proximity of your console at all times in order to use it. Gameplay-wise, Sony revealed that the handheld device will stream titles at 1080p/60fps.

You can check out the announcement teaser for the new handheld device below:

When Will Project Q be Released?

According to Jim Ryan, president and SEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Project Q is set to be released in 2023. No further details regarding the handheld device’s release date or in which markets it will be available were revealed.

What Games Will Be Compatible With PlayStation’s New Handheld Device?

There’s currently no information regarding what games will indeed be available with Project Q, although it was revealed that no VR games will be supported. With that said, given the device’s sneak peek, it is safe to say that 2022’s Game of the Year contender God of War Ragnarok will be playable on it.

