With the news hitting that PlayStation 5 users can now talk to their friends on Discord, this leaves people still in the last gen wondering if they can also have the same. Is PS4 getting Discord support in any way? If so, how do they get the app on their consoles?

Is PS4 Getting Discord? How to Get Discord on PS4

The short answer to this is that PS4 users sadly will not get Discord. As we’re slowly shifting away from the last console generation, support for the system will eventually just come down to bug fixes and security updates.

So, the only way you can talk to people on Discord while gaming on a PS4 console is if you have a PC or a smartphone on you and talk to someone on those devices. The only problem is that with that setup, you will have to sacrifice your setup to hear the chat audio and your game’s audio.

There are workarounds to physically integrating the PC or phone app to your console with a mix-amp, but that would require additional peripherals.

Luckily, with many cross-play supported games, they still provide ways for you to chat with other players in-game. The only limitations there are that the audio quality differs and you can’t necessarily isolate your audio from other randoms in matchmade parties.

This is starting to become a point within the current and last console generation where it might be time to move on. Luckily, a lot of PS4 hardware and software still works on the PS5, so not much will be left behind. You have workaround methods if you aren’t ready to make the upgrade or you’re on a budget.

In any case, you have options. Newer hardware does make it easier if you were waiting for features like this to come to your last gen system. That doesn’t mean you’re fully left in the dark.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023