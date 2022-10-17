Is Sims 4 on Nintendo Switch?

With The Sims 4 becoming free-to-play, many players are doing all they can to get their hands on a copy. Of course, for a console like the Nintendo Switch, a game like The Sims feels like a perfect fit, but many players have been wondering if and when the title will be available. So read on to find out everything you need to know about The Sims 4 being released on Nintendo Switch.

Is The Sims 4 coming to Nintendo Switch?

Even though The Sims 4 is arguably one of the most popular titles from the franchise, it is yet to make its way to Nintendo Switch. Additionally, there are no plans for the game to be released onto the console, even following the free-to-play release. It’s easy to assume that the main reason the game hasn’t come to Switch yet is due to the amount of expansion passes, game packs, and mods players have frequently added to their saves. However, there have been plans for the game to come to Nintendo Switch in the past, but the plans were swiftly canceled with no reason as to why. Given how many life simulators there currently are on the Nintendo Switch, The Sims 4 would be a perfect fit.

That said, the game was launched onto PC in 2014 and finally came to console in 2017, so there’s no reason to suggest the game won’t ever make its way to Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch would make the game portable, which is the experience many players are searching for and expressing their need for. Furthermore, with the rise of simulator games on the Switch, it might change the mind of EA and finally push them to release onto the console. Even though there are no plans for the release of Nintendo Switch yet, the free-to-play launch and the increase in similar titles may eventually lead to The Sims 4’s Switch debut.

The Sims 4 is available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on October 17th, 2022