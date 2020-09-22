Is Spellbreak on Xbox One

Spellbreak is the latest battle royale game to enter the arena, so interested players want to know if it’s on the Xbox One. I’ve got good news for Microsoft fans looking to become the best spellslinger in all the realm: Spellbreak is indeed on the Xbox One, and it’s free-to-play to boot. Spellbreak launched on all consoles simultaneously (to include the Nintendo Switch), though you’ll need to create a Spellbreak ID/account to play.

This is because Spellbreak features full crossplay and cross-progression support, and the account is how everything gets linked together. The game is on the Epic Games Store, yes, but Spellbreak uses its own account system to tie everyone together. This includes the Xbox One, so if you don’t have an Epic Account don’t fret. That said, I have not found a way to disable crossplay. Also, you can only be logged into one device at a time, so you’ll be kicked from your current session if you swap from the Xbox to say your Switch.

You can download Spellbreak on the Xbox One from the Microsoft Store, or by following this link here on your PC. That said, you will need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to play the game. A bummer to be sure, considering the game is free-to-play. Be sure to master your combos once you jump in; they’ll be the difference between victory and defeat. Oh, and your first few matches have bots – thought you should know.