Is Tchia Coming to Xbox Consoles?

With the release of Tchia today, March 21, 2023, gamers are pleasantly surprised as the game provides a bunch of exploration and collectibles in an open world setting. Awaceb’s latest game is exclusive to the PlayStation systems and Steam. This leaves the Xbox players wondering whether or not they will be able to get their chance to try out the highly anticipated game. Here is everything we know about whether or not Tchia will come to Xbox consoles.

Will Tchia Come to Xbox Consoles?

At the time of writing, there are no plans to bring Tchia to the Xbox consoles. This is unfortunate for players who prefer the Xbox series X|S as their gaming console, but this doesn’t necessarily mean there is no hope to be had. With the positive reviews that Tchia has been getting, there are chances for the developer to bring the game to a broader player base—onto the Xbox consoles. Again, this is just a prediction and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Or, if you can afford it, you can always purchase a Steam Deck if you don’t currently own a PC. Steam Deck is a powerful system with way more than just Tchia and will open a whole bunch of new doors to exclusive games to add to a gamer’s collection. The good news is that the Steam Deck is currently on sale until March 23, 2023 — so act quickly!

Although there is no official announcement of Tchia coming to the Xbox consoles, it doesn’t mean Xbox players don’t have much to look forward to. Recently Microsoft announced that the newest addition to MLB The Show will be hitting Game Pass on day one, providing plenty of content for fans to enjoy. Not only that but Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom just became available along with Civilization 6! In other words—Xbox players have plenty of games to keep them busy!

- This article was updated on March 21st, 2023