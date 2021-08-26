“Is the Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha coming to Xbox?” is a question a lot of players around the world are asking. The alpha was announced recently, but many have hope they will see it on the Xbox platform as well. The Vanguard Alpha is set to be released tomorrow, exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 at the time of writing. It will feature a brand new mode titled King of the Hill, focusing on 3v3 combat containing upgrades mid-match.

Will the Vanguard Alpha head to Xbox?

Unfortunately, most likely it will not. In years past, we have seen Call of Duty Alphas launch exclusively for PlayStation, and each time, none of these ever reach the Xbox platform. The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Alpha launched last September and never left PS4, and the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2v2 Alpha followed the same trend staying exclusive to PS4 in 2019. The Vanguard Alpha will most likely follow the same trend as its predecessors, meaning that it will not leave the PlayStation ecosystem of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Xbox players do not have to worry, however, as they will gain access to the open beta for Call of Duty: Vanguard later next month. As stated in our guide for the open beta, “PC users and Xbox users who pre-ordered the game will also have access for these first two days, with the ability to play the beta with their PlayStation friends via crossplay. From the 18th through the 20th, all players will be able to access the open beta without any barriers.”

This means that Xbox users will get the chance to play Call of Duty’s latest entry in a mere 3 weeks, which is not much time at all. While it might not be convenient that PlayStation users get to play before them, a three-week wait is well worth it as the open beta will contain bounds more content than the alpha will.