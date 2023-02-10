Is the Fusion Suit Available in Metroid Prime Remastered?

Metroid Prime Remastered will no doubt be the center of attention for many Metroid fans for a number of years and some of those fans may be on a search for the Fusion Suit. Whether they are trying to play through all of the Metroid games in order or simply have started their Metroid journey with this remaster, the Fusion Suit is very well-known across the community. This article will take you through everything you need to know about if the Fusion Suit is in Metroid Prime Remastered.

Where is the Fusion Suit in Metroid Prime Remastered?

Unfortunately, at the time of writing the Fusion Suit is thought to not be within the remaster for Metroid Prime. This means that you will have to venture to other games such as Metroid Fusion of course. Although the suit isn’t thought to be within the remaster, that doesn’t mean that it will never be included. There is always a possibility that the suit could be added in a future update and/or DLC for the remaster if there were to be one but for the time being it is likely that it won’t be making an appearance.

However, there are plenty of other items for you to enjoy so don’t worry if you were planning to go on a completion run and look out for interesting finds.

Why Isn’t the Fusion Suit in Metroid Prime Remastered?

It is likely that the developers simply decided to not include it as part of the remaster, there is no official explanation for why it isn’t there at this time but whenever a game is being remastered there are a lot of variables that go into implementation, and creations for the experience. All in all, the Fusion Suit may not be included but you will still be able to appreciate the beautiful design of the other suits such as the Varia Suit.

Even if you aren’t going to be playing through the remaster, you could perhaps opt for some of the best 2D Metroid games that have been loved for many years too.

Metroid Prime Remastered is available at this very moment for Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023