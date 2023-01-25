Is The Last of Us On Xbox?

The Last of Us has developed a vast gathering of fans over the years and when The Last of Us TV show was aired, people who watched it frantically searched about who the Fireflies were and more, in turn, many others have been wondering if it is on Xbox to play through the actual game. Due to the number of fans who always chat about the game, this is no surprise. This article will take you over everything you need to know about if The Last of Us is on Xbox.

Is The Last of Us Actually On Xbox?

No, The Last of Us is not available on Xbox unfortunately for those players who tend to only play on the Microsoft-based platform. This means that in order to play The Last of Us, either the original or the remastered version — you will need to have a PlayStation platform.

It is highly unlikely that The Last of Us will ever be released for Xbox so for the time being this is the best method you have in order to experience the game. However, you can of course watch through a full playthrough of the game on YouTube or other similar services if you just want a recap of the game’s events without playing through it fully. However, we would recommend playing through it for the first time without watching anything, it is truly a masterpiece in many eyes.

Why Wasn’t The Last of Us Released for Xbox At Launch?

The Last of Us was exclusively developed for PlayStation and in turn, it has never had an Xbox or PC release. Even though there were a lot of queries as to why the game never got an Xbox release for fans of those consoles, it likely was simply because it was one of Sony’s first-party IPs. The Last of Us series tends to be a driving force for sales and not just that, but also an area of pride for PlayStation players.

There is also another The Last of Us game named ‘Factions’ in the works at the moment which is going to be released at some point in the future. It is likely this game will also just be released for PlayStation consoles.

The Last of Us is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 3.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023